Wild Cod and Red Lentil Stew

This nutrient-dense stew is also a serious win for your taste buds. “Red lentils are low in calories, rich in iron, folate, and packed with fiber. They also cook up quickly and have a sweet nutty flavor,” says Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, host of Appetite for Adventure! and author of The Posh Pescatarian: A Collection of my Favorite Sustainable Seafood Recipes. “Cod is a very mild white fish that is at its most delicious when it’s paired with flavorful ingredients. The texture of cod is meaty and dense so it’s a great addition to hearty recipes.”

Stephanie Harris-Uyidi’s Wild Cod and Red Lentil Stew

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1½ lbs frozen wild cod, pollock or salmon, partially defrosted

½ cup red lentils, rinsed

½ brown onion, diced

3 cups of water

1 cup of crushed tomatoes with juice

1 cup shredded spinach or kale

1 Tbsp dried parsley

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tsp dried ginger

1 Tbsp of olive oil

1 Tbsp Ghee

1 tsp Fresh cracked black pepper

1 tsp Red pepper flakes

1 tsp Sea salt

1 handful of fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish

How to make it:

Add ghee and olive oil to a large soup pot along with the onion, garlic and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Pour in the tomatoes and water and stir.

Toss in the ginger, dried parsley, and a few cracks of black pepper and stir. Taste the base and add sea salt and red pepper flake to your preference. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Stir in the red lentils and any residual water from the container. Cover the pot and simmer for 6 minutes on medium.

When the 6 minutes are over, give the stew a taste. Adjust the spices as needed. The lentils should be tender but not soft. Add the fish and kale or spinach, stir and cook covered for another 10 minutes.

Then turn off the stove and allow the stew to steam for an additional 5-10 minutes before serving. Pour into individual bowls and garnish with cilantro or parsley.

