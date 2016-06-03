Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley of Eventide were nominated for the 2016 James Beard Award for best chef, which comes as no surprise to anyone who’s dined at this popular Portland destination. Eventide’s clean but trendy decor makes for a great night out, and their inventive menu reinforces their acclaim. This establishment stands as a reminder that there’s more to Maine than lobster.Back to top
Food & Drink
The Best Oyster Shacks in America
11
