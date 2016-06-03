The Best Oyster Shacks in America

Grand Central’s Oyster Bar is the best part of New York’s best building. A lofty claim, for sure, this institution has earned it. The cavernous restaurant has been serving up perfectly simple seafood dishes for just over a century. Between its history and its convenience, Oyster Bar caters to all kinds for any occasion. You can belly up to the bar for a beer and a dozen oysters on your way out to the suburbs, or make it your destination for a classic night out in New York.Back to top
