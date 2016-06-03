The Best Oyster Shacks in America

Lissa James Monberg has an appreciation for oyster bars that “take you out into the elements and make you think about the weather and the tide.” It’s no wonder, considering her workplace is one of the most picturesque around. Hama Hama aims to offer its visitors the best of whats around, with “wood smoke, fresh oysters, cold beer, and a salty breeze.” The Oyster Saloon is located right on the canal where Hama Hama grows their oysters, featuring an outdoor eating area made from local gravel, lumber, and, of course, oyster shells, together showcasing the elements that makes this area so remarkable.Back to top
