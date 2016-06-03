Island Creek Oyster Bar emerged from Jeremy Sewall’s friendship with Skip Bennett, who runs Island Creek Oyster farm in Duxbury, and restaurateur Garrett Harker of Eastern Standard (which is in the same building as the oyster bar). “We all started talking about over beers one night and it all just fell into place,” Sewall recalls. With these connections, Island Creek Oyster Bar naturally focuses on farm-to-table shellfish, but their menu offers much more than a raw bar — don’t miss their burger, which comes with house-cured bacon. And if you want more from Island Creek, you can tour the Island Creek farm by skiff or join them for their annual oyster festival.Back to top
Food & Drink
The Best Oyster Shacks in America
11
More News
More from Food & Drink
-
Our Favorite Bottles of Rum You Should Be Sipping Right Now
-
PBR and Natural Light Join the Fizzy Drink Craze With Their Own Hard Seltzers
-
Inside Diego Pellicer, One of Denver’s High-end Cannabis Shops
-
Your ‘Compostable’ Takeout Container Might Actually Contain This Dangerous Chemical
-
The Most Unexpected Whiskey and Chocolate Pairings You Never Knew You Needed
-
This Limited-Edition Elmer T. Lee Bourbon Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Release
-
The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon
-
The Best Wines to Pair With Chicken
-
This Rare 67-Year-Old Macallan Single Cask Whisky Will Cost You $58,000