The Best Oyster Shacks in America

On our raw bar menu tonight: Norumbega Oysters. Very clean and meaty with a high burst of salt upfront. With sugar and zinc throughout, they are not overly complex - a Maine favorite. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Mid-way up the Maine coast on the Damariscotta River is the Norumbega Oysters sea farm. Lead by farmer Eric Peters - on any given day you can find the Norumbega boys out on the water listening to anything from Eminem to Beethoven as the soundtrack to their oyster culling, sorting and bagging. They are a real cast of characters. A band of brothers. Get to know the crew behind Norumbega Oysters at the [link in our bio].