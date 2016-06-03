Food & Drink

The Best Oyster Shacks in America

Island Creek Oyster Bar emerged from Jeremy Sewall’s friendship with Skip Bennett, who runs Island Creek Oyster farm in Duxbury, and restaurateur Garrett Harker of Eastern Standard (which is in the same building as the oyster bar). “We all started talking about over beers one night and it all just fell into place,” Sewall recalls. With these connections, Island Creek Oyster Bar naturally focuses on farm-to-table shellfish, but their menu offers much more than a raw bar — don’t miss their burger, which comes with house-cured bacon. And if you want more from Island Creek, you can tour the Island Creek farm by skiff or join them for their annual oyster festival.

