Food & Drink

The Best Oyster Shacks in America

leons-b4348c8a-e422-46ba-8ce7-a7c9726f40d3
11
1 / 11
1 / 11

Simple and Southern, Leon’s features fried chicken and oysters (side note: if you don’t know about the chicken oyster, you’re missing out). Top that winning combination with a nod from the James Beard Foundation, and you know that Leon’s is doing it right. Start with their oysters casino, which is made with Neuske’s bacon, or with a cocktail from their drink menu that rivals their dinner fare.

Back to top
More from Food & Drink