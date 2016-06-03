The Best Oyster Shacks in America

Simple and Southern, Leon’s features fried chicken and oysters (side note: if you don’t know about the chicken oyster, you’re missing out). Top that winning combination with a nod from the James Beard Foundation, and you know that Leon’s is doing it right. Start with their oysters casino, which is made with Neuske’s bacon, or with a cocktail from their drink menu that rivals their dinner fare.Back to top
