Littleneck, located in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood, features all the classics that New Englanders look for and then some: clam chowder (there’s no reason to specify what kind, because there’s only one kind that matters), lobster rolls, portuguese stew, and of course oysters on the half shell. If you do feel like branching out a little bit, Littleneck does offer oysters from the other coast — which is better than going too local and harvesting them from the canal.Back to top
The Best Oyster Shacks in America
11
