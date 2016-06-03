Food & Drink

The Best Oyster Shacks in America

Perry Raso started out as an oyster farmer in Rhode Island, and like any good New Englander he stayed true to his roots. He opened Matunuck Oyster to share his vision of sustainable aquaculture with diners, who get a view of the oyster beds from the restaurant’s patio. They also run a vegetable farm, so that everything on the menu is as local and fresh as can be.

