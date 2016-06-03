Perry Raso started out as an oyster farmer in Rhode Island, and like any good New Englander he stayed true to his roots. He opened Matunuck Oyster to share his vision of sustainable aquaculture with diners, who get a view of the oyster beds from the restaurant’s patio. They also run a vegetable farm, so that everything on the menu is as local and fresh as can be.Back to top
Food & Drink
The Best Oyster Shacks in America
11
More News
More from Food & Drink
-
Our Favorite Bottles of Rum You Should Be Sipping Right Now
-
PBR and Natural Light Join the Fizzy Drink Craze With Their Own Hard Seltzers
-
Inside Diego Pellicer, One of Denver’s High-end Cannabis Shops
-
Your ‘Compostable’ Takeout Container Might Actually Contain This Dangerous Chemical
-
The Most Unexpected Whiskey and Chocolate Pairings You Never Knew You Needed
-
This Limited-Edition Elmer T. Lee Bourbon Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Release
-
The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy on Amazon
-
The Best Wines to Pair With Chicken
-
This Rare 67-Year-Old Macallan Single Cask Whisky Will Cost You $58,000