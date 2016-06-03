The Best Oyster Shacks in America

Merroir is one of three restaurants run by the Rappahannock Oyster Company, a family-operated oyster farm and supplier that’s committed to celebrating the shellfish of Chesapeake Bay. Merroir (the name is an aquatic play on wine culture’s “terroir”) focuses on the source of its success with plenty of outdoor seating right on the bay, and serving dishes raw or fresh from their outdoor grill. The menu changes to focus on seasonal catch, and the plates are small so you can try all of the best the bay has to offer.Back to top
