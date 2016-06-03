Food & Drink

The Best Oyster Shacks in America

This historic New Orleans destination took on new ownership in 2008, but it’s still a classic. Located across the street from the equally reputable Antoine’s, Royal House is everything you’d expect from an oyster bar in the Big Easy: a large bar, balcony seating, and an appreciation for tradition. You can get local oysters served on the half shell, but don’t miss their famed oysters royale, which comes coated in seafood stuffing that’s “baked to bubbly perfection.”

