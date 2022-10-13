Breaking news: Pasta isn’t bad for you. Yes, it does get a bad reputation these days with evidence building on how harmful refined carbohydrates can potentially be for your health—but that’s not all pastas. Some can actually be good for you. Nowadays there are plenty of better-for-you options that pack a real nutritional punch compared to traditional pastas. For example, there are gluten-free, low-carb pasta options comprise bean-, lentil- and ancient grain-based noodles.

So how do you know which low-carb pasta is the healthier kind? As a general guideline, start by looking for those with at least 5g fiber and 10g protein per serving—as well as less than 2g total sugar and minimal sodium. For an added nutritional boost, choose pastas made with whole (or ancient) grains or veggies. Here are our favorite healthier pastas to pick up from the store—cook, twirl, enjoy.

Best Plant-Based, Low-Carb Pasta Options

1. Ancient Harvest Supergrain Rotini Pasta

Ancient Harvest, a pioneer in ancient grain-based pastas, is now offering a new “Supergrain” pasta made from amaranth, quinoa, and brown rice. It’s made with just three ingredients. You guessed it: brown rice flour, amaranth flour, and quinoa flour. It also wins point for being gluten-free and non-GMO.

Per 4 oz serving:

Fiber: 6 grams

Protein: 12 grams

Sodium: 0 mg

[$6 for 8 oz box; ancientharvest.com]

Get it

2. Banza Pasta

Banza pastas are made from chickpeas and have 50 percent more protein, triple the fiber, 25 percent fewer net carbs, and 20 percent fewer total carbs compared to average pastas on the market.

Per 3.5 oz serving:

Fiber: 8 grams

Protein: 20 grams

Sodium: 40 mg

[$25 for six pack; eatbanza.com]

Get it

3. Brami Lupini Bean Pasta

Made with two simple ingredients—semolina wheat and lupini beans—Brami Lupini Bean Pasta packs 60 percent more protein, three times more fiber, and 25 percent fewer net carbs than regular noodles. Serious bonus: It actually tastes like real pasta, unlike other “healthy” types.

Per 3.5 oz serving:

Fiber: 11 grams

Protein: 21 grams

Sodium: 10 mg

[$25 for six pack; enjoybrami.com]

Get it

4. The Only Bean Organic Black Bean Fettuccine

This pasta is made with only one ingredient: organic black soybeans, packing a whopping 44 grams of plant-based protein per serving. It’s also organic, gluten free, non-GMO, vegan, and kosher.

Per 3.5 oz serving:

Fiber: 18 grams

Protein: 44 grams

Sodium: 5 mg

[$29 for six pack; theonlybean.com]

Get it

5. Explore Cuisine Edamame Pasta

Explore Cuisine’s Edamame Spaghetti provides a full balance of plant-based protein and fiber. It’s made with just one protein-packed ingredient: organic edamame bean flour.

Per 3.5. oz serving:

Fiber: 23 grams

Protein: 42 grams

Sodium: 0 mg

[$7 for 8 oz box; explorecuisine.com]

Get it

6. Sfoglini Beet Fusilli

Sfoglini’s Beet Fusilli combines fresh cold-pressed beet juice with organic durum semolina flour. Its earthy flavor makes for some truly unique and tasty pasta dishes.

Per 4 oz serving:

Fiber: 6 grams

Protein: 16 grams

Sodium: 30 mg

[$8 for 16 oz box; sfoglini.com]

Get it

7. Pasta Lensi Red Lentil Pasta

Unlike other legume pastas, Pasta Lensi is made from one simple ingredient—lentils. This healthy, gluten-free variety is high on fiber and plant-based protein.

Per 3.5 oz serving:

Fiber: 17 grams

Protein: 26 grams

Sodium: 5 mg

[$19.35 for three pack; pastalensi.com]

Get it

8. Veggiecraft Farms Cauliflower Penne

Pasta made from cauliflower? Yep, you read all that right. It’s an easy way to get a full serving of veggies by simply using Veggiecraft Farms Penne Pasta as the base of your favorite dish. Made in Italy, these three-ingredient pastas are delicious and gluten-free. Other varieties include sweet potato and zucchini.

Per 3.5 oz serving

Fiber: 6 grams

Protein: 23 grams

Sodium: 25 mg

[$7.35 for 8 oz box; veggiecraftfarms.com]

Get it

9. Jovial Foods Einkorn Whole Wheat Spaghetti

Einkorn is one of the most ancient species of wheat, which is now being rediscovered as a nutrient-rich whole grain—packed with protein, B vitamins, and more trace minerals than modern wheat.

Per 4 oz serving:

Fiber: 8 grams

Protein: 18 grams

Sodium: 0 mg

[$3.69 for 12 oz box; jovialfoods.com]

Get it

