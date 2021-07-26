The anatomy of the best hiking snacks is pretty simple: They must be portable, nonperishable, and easy to shove in your mouth on the go. Of course, you’ll want to stop at scenic lookout points or summits to have a beer and a proper lunch, but we like hiking snacks that fuel your efforts without slowing you down.

Whether you’re embarking on a quick hike, day-long trek, or full-fledged thru-hike, fueling up before, during, and after is key. Ideal hiking snacks should be a combination of healthy carbs with protein and healthy fats to provide you with sustained energy.

Once you have your hike planned, pick and choose some of these nourishing hiking snacks. After all, a well-fed hiker is a happy camper—or so the saying goes.

1. Over Easy Bar

While they’re pegged as an easy, portable breakfast, Over Easy bars are insanely good any time of day. They’re made with ingredients so simple, you could probably make them yourself—but why do that when you could spend your time trekking one of Colorado’s 14ers? Flavors include Apple Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, Banana Nut, and Vanilla Matcha, and are all void of gluten, refined sugars, added flavors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, dairy, soy, and wheat. Whew! Got all that? Here’s the ingredient list for Apple Cinnamon: organic oats, almonds, honey, almond butter, tapioca fiber, dried apples, egg whites, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Buy the variety pack and thank us later. (Note: Because these contain egg whites, they’re not vegan.)

Nutrition per bar: 220 calories, 9 g protein, 11 g fat, 7 g fiber, 9 g total sugar