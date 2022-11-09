10. Alaskan Smoked Porter Get it

Up the ante on a cold night with a bold smoked porter. One of the best comes from the brewing legends at Alaskan Brewing Co. Alaskan Smoked Porter is the first smoked beer in the U.S., having been introduced way back in 1988. It’s just as great today as it was back then with its flavor profile of chocolate, roasted malts, toasted marshmallows, and smoke.

[$10 for a 22-ounce bottle; alaskanbeer.com]

