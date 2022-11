2. Oskar Blues Death By Coconut Get it

There could be worse ways to die than death by coconut. That is, if it tastes anything like Oskar Blues Death By Coconut. This isn’t your average Irish porter. Sure, it’s loaded with roasted malts, chocolate, coffee, and other robust flavors, but it gets its true palate strength from its indulgent coconut flavor.

[$12.99 for a 4-pack; oskarblues.com]

