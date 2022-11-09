3. Creature Comforts Koko Buni Get it

Creature Comforts makes nothing but bangers. Its Koko Buni milk porter is no different. Brewed with an Ethiopian coffee blend, cocoa nibs, and toasted coconut, it’s known for its sweet, rich, creamy flavor profile consisting of roasted malts, sweet coconut, and freshly brewed coffee. It’s big, it’s bold, and it’s warming on a cold evening.

[$15.99 for a 6-pack; creaturecomfortsbeer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!