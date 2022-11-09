4. Maine Beer King Titus Get it

If you’re an IPA fan, you know all about Maine Beer Company’s IPA prowess. You’ve probably sipped your fair share of its iconic Lunch IPA or Dinner double IPA. Well, we’re here to tell you that if you simply stick to these hoppy beers, you’re missing out on Maine Beer’s darker side. King Titus is brewed with a variety of malts, hops, and flaked oats. It’s known for its bold flavors of pipe tobacco, chocolate, and butterscotch.

[$7.99 for a 500ml bottle; mainebeercompany.com]

