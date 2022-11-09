5. DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus! Get it

You’d probably assume a beer called “Sweet Baby Jesus!” is gonna be bold, robust, and out-of-bounds. You’d be absolutely correct. This chocolate peanut butter porter might be available all year long, but it really hits differently on a cold fall day. This is because of the smooth, velvety flavor profile of peanut butter cups, dark chocolate, and a dry finish.

[$12.99 for a 6-pack; duclaw.com]

