7. Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

There are few songs more haunting than Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Well, if you didn’t know, it was more than just a song. The Edmund Fitzgerald really did sink in Lake Superior in 1975. Great Lakes Brewing pays tribute to this great loss with its sweet, roasted malt, dark chocolate-filled Edmund Fitzgerald Porter.

[$10.99 for a 6-pack; greatlakesbrewing.com]

