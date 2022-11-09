8. Founders Porter Get it

Founders is a big name in the brewing world. While it makes many award-winning beers, the Michigan-based brewery is mostly known for its Kentucky Breakfast Stout. And while we’re sure you’ll enjoy your fair share of these bad boys this fall and winter, we implore you to give its porter a chance as well. It’s known for its velvety, creamy, smooth flavor profile loaded with buttery caramel malts, dark chocolate, and gentle hops.

[$11.50 for a 6-pack; foundersbrewing.com]

