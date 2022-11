9. Lamplighter Werewolves of Cambridge Get it

Forget “Werewolves of London.” We’re all about Lamplighter’s Werewolves of Cambridge. This easy-drinking porter is brewed with English pale malt as well as crystal malts. It’s well-known for its notes of roasted malts, dark chocolate, butterscotch, and bitter, resinous hops at the very end.

[$15 for a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans; lamplighterbrewing.com]

