The U.S. calendar is chock full of interesting holidays, from National Puppy Day to National Hugging Day. Arguably one of the most enjoyable to celebrate though has to be National Potato Chip Day. Observed annually on March 14, the holiday pays homage to one of America’s favorite snacks. In fact, the potato chip is so popular that over one billion pounds of them are consumed in the U.S. each year.

Nearly everyone has a go-to favorite bag of chips, but which ones reign supreme above the countless other options found at supermarkets, specialty shops, and bodegas? From wavy flavor bombs to unexpected new combos, here are the 10 best bags you should be popping open on National Potato Chip Day.

1. Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

It’s hard to beat the flavor combination of cheesy cheddar and cool sour cream. When those two come together in chip form, it’s dynamite. It’s hard to beat Ruffles, a classic. The wavy shape of the chip means more surface area for flavor—and these have a great crunch factor as well.

[$4.69, 8oz; instacart.com]

2. Kettle Brand Jalapeño Chips

Kettle Brand is all about simple, intentional ingredients—and lots of flavor from real jalapeños is exactly what’s intended. Unlike some “spicy” chips that tend to be meek on heat, the thick cut of these chips help transport all that piquant goodness. We also love that they’re not overly hot, meaning you’ll have no problem making your way through a bag in one satisfying sitting—tongue unscathed.

[$3.99, 5oz; gopuff.com]

3. Zapps Spicy Cajun Crawtators

Zapps might not be the biggest brand on the market, but its New Orleans-style potato chips have nothing short of a cult following. Go wrist deep into a bag of Spicy Cajun and you’ll see why: Seasoned salt, cayenne pepper, paprika, hickory smoke, and more crawfish boil flavors immediately transport you to the bayou. We love a chip with layered flavor; these are salty, tangy, and downright delicious.

[$3.79, 5oz; gopuff.com]

