10. Deep River New York Spicy Dill Pickle Get It

We’d classify dill pickle chips as a close descendent of sea salt and vinegar—but with even more depth of flavor. These kettle-cooked chips are crunchy, bubbly, and have that briny tang thanks to dill weed. Don’t let the word “spicy” deter you because these only have a touch of heat. If you haven’t stacked these on a hoagie, what are you waiting for?

[$4.65, 5oz; eco-friendly.store]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!