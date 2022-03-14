5. Lays Classic Get It

While there are certainly flashier chips on this list, none are more versatile as this classic. Bags of Lays Classic have been gracing the tables of birthday parties, barbecues, and weekday lunches for decades—and we’re still not tired of them. Plus, what other chip tastes just as good straight from the bag as it does between the buns of a hot dog or deli sandwich?

[$5.09, 13oz; gopuff.com]

