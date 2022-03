7. Torres Black Truffle Chips Get It

Imported from Spain and made with real black truffles, these chips have a distinct umami taste—garlicky, salty, earthy. They’re super thin and crisp, so as not to overwhelm the palate. A bowl of these pairs well with a glass of wine. Beware: You’ll instantly be hooked.

[$5.85, 4.4oz; yummybazaar.com]

