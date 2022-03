9. Cape Cod Sweet Mesquite Barbecue Get It

A taste of summer in every bite, Sweet Mesquite Barbecue chips have the perfect spice combination. They’re not too sweet as to feel sickly after consuming half a bag, and have a hint of real smokiness. These chips are also indulgently thick and provide the perfect crunch.

[$3.49, 8oz; target.com]

