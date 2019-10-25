Hunting for bottles is just part of the whiskey lover’s life in 2019. Among exclusive single barrels, limited releases, and bottles that are just really, really popular, there’s a long list of delicious rare whiskeys that you can’t walk into a store and buy. While the likes of Pappy Van Winkle and those $50,000 bottles of Macallan are out of reach for most people, there are a lot of delicious rare whiskeys on the market that are just as worth finding.

From Speyburn 18 to Weller Full Proof bourbon, below we’ve assembled a list of rare and recognized treats for the whiskey nut in your life (it may even be you). There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re a bourbon lover, a single malt devotee, or just want to drink whatever’s new and exciting. All you need to do is start searching.

