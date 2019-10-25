Angel’s Envy Rye Get It

Regular Angel’s Envy Bourbon can already be a challenge to procure, but it’s the rye that you should be seeking out when on the hunt. A 95 percent rye mashbill is normally pretty aggressive with regards to spice and those minty flavors that can come from the rye grain, but Angel’s Envy finishes its rye whiskey in former rum casks, adding a molasses-and-maple-like sweetness that dominates on the finish. Sip it first, but know this is one of the best ways to make a Manhattan on the market today.

[$75; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!