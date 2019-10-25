Henry McKenna 10-Year Bottled-in-Bond Single Barrel Bourbon Get It

So many awards we’ve lost count. So many rumors we’ve lost track. McKenna’s single barrel is one of the most talked-about bourbons on the market today, both for its competition record and its fair and affordable price point. You’ll see that price inflated in many locations, but it’s worth a few extra dollars if you run across a bottle. This is the benchmark of Kentucky quality in 2019: a complex bourbon with a moderated proof point. Every sip delivers layers and layers of vanilla and burnt sugar, though every single barrel is slightly different.

[$40; drizly.com]

