High West Midwinter Night’s Dram Get It

High West‘s full-bodied rye whiskey takes on rich overripe red fruit notes, from currant and plum to cherry and fig. It’s a bold, warming dram perfect for an after-dinner, fireside treat (and it’s pretty great in the summer, too).

[$100; drizly.com]

