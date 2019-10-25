Macallan Edition No. 5 Get It

The Edition Series is one of those collectables you can actually afford, making it a high profile choice for a gift. Macallan has shown a lot of diversity over the five years they’ve been releasing the Edition Series bottles, and this year’s release was a real treat. This total sherry bomb is nutty and rich with mouth-coating toffee and brighter notes of orange zest. And yet it finishes slightly dry. Perfect restraint, delicious outcome.

[$120; drizly.com]

