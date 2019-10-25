New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon Get It

Here’s the bad news first: New Riff is a limited-production distillery, and that limit is set by special access to an aquifer, which gives them only so many gallons of water a day for use in distillation. The good news: The bourbon coming out of this distillery is already incredible at just four to five years. Single barrels show a wide range of flavors, from smoky and citrusy to nutty and sweet. These single barrels have already cemented a modest collector status, but for the whiskey lover who thinks they’ve tried everything, this distillery is a whole new world.

[$50; drizly.com]

