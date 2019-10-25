Old Forester 1910 Get It

This double-barreled bourbon famously sold out of a year’s supply in a month in 2018. Old Forester ultra-chars a second barrel for this whiskey to finish in, giving it deep, dark, roasty flavors that quickly made it a darling among bourbon nerds. But Old Forester proclaimed earlier this year that 1910 was back in stock for good—and that there would never be another shortage. Still, you might have to do some legwork to track down this silky, chocolatey dram. It’s worth it, particularly if you like your whiskey to remind you of fudge.

[$55; drizly.com]

