Speyburn 18

Speyburn may not be a name you’re familiar with, but you’ll remember it after trying its affordably priced 18-year-old whisky. Only 9,000 bottles of this mostly unknown Speyside single malt are going to be released each year, which is a real pity, since this is one of the best things we’ve tried so far this year. Speyburn 18 is full of big, leathery tannins, inky overripe fruit notes, tons of sweetness, and a lovely structure that ties everything together in an eye-popping experience.

[$125; drizly.com]

