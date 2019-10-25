Starward Nova Get It

Never tried Australian whisky? The Aussies have been taking home award after award for what they’re distilling down under. The best example of what you’ve been missing out on is Starward Nova: a bright, inky single malt whisky, finished in casks that once held bold Australian red wine. Nova’s fruitiness is flawlessly balanced by oak spice and layers of vanilla. It’s lovely as a neat sip, but you should note that this makes one of best Japanese-style highballs you can concoct in 2019.

[$55; drizly.com]

