Weller Full Proof Bourbon

The Weller name draws a lot of attention, but this new bottle really stole the show earlier this year when it debuted. The Weller portfolio was lacking a super-proof option, and seeing this join its siblings was a real treat. There’s not much useful advice for finding one—like the rest of Buffalo Trace’s rare whiskeys there’s just not much you can do but hope. Still, it’s worth the effort: Big orange, honey, vanilla, and caramel notes all find some balance, and little flourishes like dried cherry add some subtlety to the experience.

[$50; drizly.com]

