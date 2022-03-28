Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

1. Sagamore Spirit Signature Rye Whiskey Get it

Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any expression from Maryland’s Sagamore Spirit, but why not start at the beginning? Its flagship expression is a blend of two different straight mash bill whiskeys. Aged between four and six years, this whiskey is like taking a time machine back to the first rye whiskey boom as it’s made in the traditional Maryland style. Flavors like candied walnuts, honey, butterscotch, dried orange peels, and slight cracked black pepper will leave you craving more.

[$40; sagamorespirit.com]

