Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

10. Basil Hayden Dark Rye Get it

Basil Hayden is one of the most popular expressions from Jim Beam’s small-batch collection. The popularity of its bourbons might make some drinkers forget the brand makes a pretty flavorful rye whiskey as well. It starts with Kentucky rye that’s blended with Canadian rye from Alberta and just a hint of California port. The result is a totally unique whiskey with hints of dried fruit, rich oak, buttery caramel, vanilla beans, and cinnamon. The finish is perfectly sweet and spicy.

[$39.99; basilhaydenbourbon.com]

