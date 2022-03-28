Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

2. Michter’s US-1 Kentucky Straight Rye Get it

To say that Michter’s is well-known in the bourbon world is a bit of an understatement. But you might be surprised to learn the brand is just as good at producing rye whiskey. Made from sheared American rye, this single-barrel, limited-availability rye whiskey is aged in fire-charred, new American oak barrels. The result is a bold, flavorful rye with hints of buttery caramel, candied orange peel, oaky wood char, and a bold kick of spice.

[$48; michters.com]

