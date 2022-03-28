Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

3. Laws San Luis Valley Straight Rye Get it

One of the more exciting things about the rye whiskey marketplace is that while big name brands are launching their own expressions, we get to see some smaller outfits propelled into the limelight as well. One of those brands is Colorado’s Laws Whiskey House and its San Luis Valley Straight Rye is one of the best. Made with a mash bill of 100% rye sourced from the state’s San Luis Valley, it’s aged for a minimum of three years in new, charred American oak barrels. This results in a complex whiskey with hints of dried fruits, sweet caramel, vanilla beans, a slightly herbal quality, and of course bold cracked black pepper.

[$50; lawswhiskeyhouse.com]

