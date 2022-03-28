Food & Drink

Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

Redemption Rye
10
Courtesy image 4 / 10

4. Redemption Rye

Get it

Redemption Rye is one of the most well-known rye brands for a reason. This 95 percent rye (way more than the 51 percent needed) to 5 percent barley-based whiskey was created to be a spicy, bold throwback to the rye whiskeys that were released before Prohibition. Aged in new, charred oak barrels, it’s known for its flavors of rich oak, toffee, vanilla, mint, and spicy black pepper, it’s a must-have bottle for any home bar due to its quality to price ratio. 

[$28; redemptionwhiskey.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Food & Drink