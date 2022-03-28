Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

7. WhistlePig 10 Year Straight Rye Get it

Vermont’s WhistlePig is one of the most well-known rye whiskey brands in the world. This award-winning brand releases nothing but high-quality, memorable expressions, and one of its best value-to-price bottles is WhistlePig 10. This high-rye, small-batch whiskey was aged for a minimum of 10 years. This results in a masterfully mellow whiskey with flavors of sticky toffee, vanilla beans, candied orange peels, and spicy cracked black pepper. It’s such a well-made expression, you’ll only want to drink it straight.

[$69.99; whistlepigwhiskey.com]

