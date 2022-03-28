Food & Drink

Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

Sazerac Rye
10
Courtesy image 8 / 10

8. Sazerac Rye

Get it

Named for the Sazerac Coffee House on Royal Street in New Orleans, the Sazerac is one of the most popular rye-based cocktails of all time. To get the most out of this New Orleans-based drink, use the rye whiskey that carries its name. It features notable flavors of vanilla beans, candied orange peels, clove, and peppery rye. It’s complex and mixable, and will gain a permanent spot on your home bar cart. 

[$33; buffalotracedistillery.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Food & Drink