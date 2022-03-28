Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

8. Sazerac Rye Get it

Named for the Sazerac Coffee House on Royal Street in New Orleans, the Sazerac is one of the most popular rye-based cocktails of all time. To get the most out of this New Orleans-based drink, use the rye whiskey that carries its name. It features notable flavors of vanilla beans, candied orange peels, clove, and peppery rye. It’s complex and mixable, and will gain a permanent spot on your home bar cart.

[$33; buffalotracedistillery.com]

