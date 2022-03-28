Best Rye Whiskeys to Drink in 2022

9. Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye Get it

A few years ago, people hadn’t heard of Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye Whiskey. Now, thanks to multiple awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and being named “World Whiskey of the Year” in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible, it’s a household name—at least in households that enjoy rye whiskey. It’s made entirely from Canadian prairie rye and bottled at cask strength to impart flavors of dried fruits, vanilla, sticky toffee, oak, and warming cracked black pepper.

[$79.99; albertadistillers.com]

