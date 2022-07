2. Cigar City Jai Low IPA Get It

If you’re an IPA fan, you’ve enjoyed a Cigar City Jai Alai from time to time. Its sessionable version is 4% ABV. What it lacks in alcohol content, it makes up for in flavor with bready malts, bold tangerine, ripe lime, and just a hint of floral hops at the finish. Here’s some refreshing proof that lower ABV needn’t sacrifice flavor.

[$12.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

