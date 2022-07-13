Best Session Beers for Day Drinking

11. Allagash River Trip Get It

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more flavorful session beer than Allagash River Trip—which (power of branding?) does strike us as a natural choice for your next camping or rafting expedition. The Belgian-style pale ale gets its citrus, floral, and herbal flavors from being dry-hopped with the unique addition of coriander in the brewing process.

[$13.99, 4-pack of 16-ounce cans; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!