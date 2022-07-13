Best Session Beers for Day Drinking

3. Bell’s Light-Hearted Ale Get It

Two-Hearted Ale is a renowned IPA that even brewers from other companies commonly tap as a favorite. Its sessionable version is Light-Hearted. Weighing in at a mere 110 calories and 3.7% ABV, this beer’s listed ingredients are simply water, malt, hops, and house ale yeast. That’s it. For a “light” beer, it’s surprisingly complex and well-balanced—created with a healthy dose of Galaxy and Centennial hops.

[$10.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

