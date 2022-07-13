Best Session Beers for Day Drinking

13. Dr. Jekyll’s Beer Attack Irish-Style Red Ale Get It

Although its 5.4% ABV pushes the boundaries of what’s truly a session beer, we’ll let it slide, thanks to its many other healthy attributes. For starters, each bottle is brewed with non-GMO, vegan-friendly organic hops and malt. Dr. Jekyll’s mad-scientist brewers also mix cinnamon oil, garlic, hawthorne berry, flaxseed oil, and other good-for-you superfoods into their brew, amping up the sweet, nutty, slightly smoky flavor and overall nutritional profile.

[$5.70, 22-oz bottle; drizly.com]

