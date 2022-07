4. Societe The Coachman Get It

This award-winning IPA from San Diego’s Societe is light, hoppy, and highly refreshing. Just 4.9% ABV, it’s still big on flavor—with notes of ripe peach, tart tangerine, lime zest, and bright hops. For a bold-tasting beer that makes you forget you’re drinking a session IPA, look no further.

[$11.50, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!