Best Session Beers for Day Drinking

14. Founders All Day IPA Get It

Founders Brewing Company’s philosophy in short: “We don’t brew beer for the masses…Our beers are crafted for renegades and rebels who enjoy a beer that pushes the limits of what’s commonly accepted in taste.” Founders is the gold standard of session IPAs, says Kurt Taylor, CEO of Next Glass, an app that helps you find wines and beers you’ll like based on how you’ve rated previous picks. “It’s sharp, hoppy, and super-refreshing after a long day,” he says.

[$24.47, 12-pack; drizly.com]

