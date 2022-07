5. Lagunitas Daytime Get It

When a beer is listed as under 100 calories, 3 measly carbs, and 4% ABV, you might think it rivals the flavor capacity of, say, club soda. Daytime doesn’t. This session IPA gets its flavor from a slew of malts, oats, and Citra and Centennial hops. It’s known for its melon, citrus, and earthy hop flavors.

[$9.99 for a six-pack; totalwine.com]

